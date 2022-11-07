President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Party membership badge
Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a 40-year Party membership badge at a ceremony held by the President Office’s Party Organisation on November 7.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) receives 40-year Party membership badge at the ceremony (photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a 40-year Party membership badge at a ceremony held by the President Office’s Party Organisation on November 7.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State sent flower baskets and messages of congratulations to the President.
Presenting the noble reward to the President, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong said the badge demonstrates the Party’s recognition of great contributions and devotion by Phuc to the country and its revolutionary cause.
In his remarks, the State leader expressed his honour to receive the badge, saying that he is proud to be a Party member.
He expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Party Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat, led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the entire Party, people and army will successfully fulfil national development goals and tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, towards building a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, prosperous, and strong country of Vietnam./.