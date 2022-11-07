Politics Vietnam to affirm foreign policy through PM’s Cambodia trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming trip to Cambodia offers an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm the consistent foreign policy of the Vietnamese Party and State.

Politics 15th working day of 15th National Assembly's fourth session The 15th sitting day of the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session on November 7 focused on discussing in the hall a draft resolution on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Politics PM Chinh’s Cambodia visit to bring relations to new period: ambassador Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia, from November 8-9, is expected to further bring the relations between the two countries to a new period on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation and respect for each other’s interests, a diplomat has said.