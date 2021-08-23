Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Russia steps up ‘vaccine diplomacy’ The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has been making active moves to boost “vaccine diplomacy” to assist the battle against COVID-19 in the homeland, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi said.

Politics Minister hails significance of Conclusion on OV affairs Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has highlighted the significance of Conclusion No.12-KL/TW on the overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the new situation issued by the Politburo on August 12.

Politics Preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at 42nd AIPA General Assembly inspected Representatives of the National Assembly (NA) on August 22 toured the International Convention Centre in Hanoi to inspect the preparation for Vietnam’s attendance at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), which will be held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25.