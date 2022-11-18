Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends dialogue with APEC leaders President Nguyen Xuan Phuc together with leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies attended a dialogue and luncheon with French President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Bangkok on November 18.

Politics Cambodia-Vietnam relationship is outstanding: Ambassador Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth has praised the relationship between the two neighbouring countries, which are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics World Peace Council to convene 22nd assembly in Vietnam The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and Quang Ninh province from November 21 to 27, the first to be held in Vietnam.