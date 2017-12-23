President of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki (L) and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Moroccan House of Representatives Habib El Malki concluded Vietnam visit from December 16-22 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



During his stay, Malki held talks with the Vietnamese top legislator, signed a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Moroccan House of Representatives, and met President Tran Dai Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam.



The delegation paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, visited President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace, the NA House and several Vietnamese cities and provinces.



During meetings, both sides agreed to promote connectivity between the two countries’ businesses, especially business associations in promising fields such as trade, tourism, finance and renewable energy towards establishing a Joint Business Council.



They will also step up bilateral investment promotion activities, facilitate visits by firms to attend international seminars, forums and fairs, especially in the fields of agriculture, mining, construction materials, chemicals, garment, footwear and food processing.



The two sides vowed to increase the exchange of high-level visits and continue upholding close links in regional and global forums, particularly within the framework of the United Nations, Francophone and Non-Aligned Movement.



In order to further foster ties between the two legislatures, they committed to increasing visits of high-ranking delegations, NA committees and parliamentarians to raise mutual understanding and trust.



On the East Sea issue, NA Chairwoman Ngan affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of settling sovereign and territorial disputes by peaceful means on the basis of respect to international law and the United Nations Charter, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.-VNA