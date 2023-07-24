Politics Vietnam, Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day were marked at a ceremony in Tel Aviv on July 23, held in the framework of an official visit of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Austria enjoying friendship, cooperative relations In the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972, the friendship and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Austria have been actively developing in various fields, especially politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, development cooperation, and culture.

Videos President’s Austria visit to help boost bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong left Hanoi on July 23 for an official visit to Austria, a State visit to Italy and a visit to the Vatican. Austria is the first leg of the President’s trip. The visit to Austria is expected to help promote bilateral ties and multilateral diplomacy.