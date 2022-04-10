Politics President commemorates legendary ancestors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 9 offered incense to the legendary ancestors of Vietnam, Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co.

Politics Vietnam, Australia foster comprehensive cooperation: Ambassador The governments of Vietnam and Australia are promoting bilateral comprehensive cooperation in various fields, towards the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in February 2023, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has said.

Politics Vietnam expected to make more contributions to CICA Ambassador Kairat Sarybay, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), on April 8 expressed his hope that with its increasing prestige and position, Vietnam will make more contributions to CICA for peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 8 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 8.