President presents gifts to war invalids in Bac Ninh province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9 visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers at a nursing centre in Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits war invalids and sick soldiers in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Established in 1965, the centre, a unit of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), is now providing care for more than 1,000 seriously wounded and sick soldiers.
On behalf of Party and State leaders, Phuc extended regards and wishes to the war invalids and sick soldiers, and stressed that the Party and the State always pay attention to caring those who have rendered services to the nation.
The leader expressed his hope that they will carry forward the image of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers” and make more contributions to national construction.
Vietnam counts more than 9.2 million national contributors, of whom 120,000 are in Bac Ninh province, who are benefiting from social policies, according to the President.
On this occasion, the State leader asked ministries, agencies and localities to give more heed to movements and programmes towards war invalids and sick soldiers, as well as those who rendered services to the revolution.
Earlier the same day, he visited 102-year-old Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Ngan in Vu Ninh ward, Bac Ninh city./.