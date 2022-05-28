On behalf of the Party and State leaders, President Phuc congratulated and praised U23 Vietnam’s Head Coach Park Hang Seo and Head Coach of the national Women’s football team, Mai Duc Chung, as well as other coaches and all athletes for their great efforts and achievements at the 31 SEA Games.



The two coaches have made great contributions to lifting Vietnamese football to a new height, and at the same time, bringing endless joy to Vietnamese fans and people, the President emphasized.



On this occasion, the State leader affirmed that the host Vietnam has successfully organized the 31st SEA Games, making a deep impression among participating countries. Besides, the enthusiastic cheering from Vietnamese fans also surprised international friends and media, clearly showing the national spirit and the love for sports of the Vietnamese people, Phuc noted.



For their part, the two football coaches conveyed their gratitude to the Party and State of Vietnam, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other relevant agencies and Vietnamese fans, who have always cared for and supported the teams.



The two coaches pledged to try their best to further contribute to the development of Vietnamese football. They also expressed their hope that, the Party and State will continue to pay attention to football in particular and sports in general in the time to come./.

VNA