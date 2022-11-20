President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) shakes hands with Kuroiwa Yuji, governor of Kanagawa prefecture of Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 20 highlighted the need to enhance cooperation and exchanges between localities of Vietnam and Japan during a reception for Kuroiwa Yuji, governor of Kanagawa prefecture of Japan, who is on a working trip to Vietnam.



The State leader appreciated the role of the governor in enhancing relations between Kanagawa prefecture and Vietnam, notably through trade networking seminars or annual cultural exchange events, including the Kanagawa Festival in Hanoi which attracted a large number of visitors after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The President said the festival helped Vietnamese people understand more about the traditional culture of Kanagawa prefecture in particular and Japan in general.



He added that Kanagawa's investment seminar on November 18 drew the participation of many Vietnamese localities and businesses, reflecting the great potential and demand for cooperation with the Japanese prefecture.



As Kanagawa and Vietnam's localities have many advantages that can complement each other, the President suggested boosting cooperation in a number of areas including promoting delegation and people-to-people exchanges, encouraging Kanagawa enterprises to invest in high-quality agriculture, supporting industries, information technology; health care and environmental protection in Vietnam.



He asked the prefecture to receive more trainees, nurses and workers from Vietnam, and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work in the prefecture.



For his part, Governor Kuroiwa expressed his delight to receive the support to successfully organize the festival with many exciting activities.



He said many Kanagawa businesses want to invest in Vietnam and hope to receive assistance from the local authorities.



The Governor pledged that the prefecture will step up coordination to hold more cultural exchange events, promote economic and educational cooperation, and give support to Vietnamese students studying in the prefecture.



He added that as both Japan and Vietnam are facing the challenge of aging population, he hopes to expand collaboration with Vietnam to effectively respond to the issue./.