Society Hau Giang to host international rice festival The first international rice festival will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang in late 2023, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung.

Society Da Nang places importance on strengthening ties with Lao localities Da Nang places importance on strengthening cooperation with Lao localities, said Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang at an August 30 reception for Lao Consul General to the central city Souphanh Hadaoheuang.

Videos Vu Lan Festival - A time to express gratitude towards parents The Vu Lan Festival is a major Buddhist holiday held on the 15th day of the 7th lunar month every year. In Vietnam today, Vu Lan not only has religious meaning, but is also an opportunity for people to show their respect and gratitude towards their parents.

Society Vietnamese people in Laos hold Vu Lan festival The Vietnamese community in Laos on August 30 organised the Vu Lan Festival at Phat Tich pagoda in Vientiane capital city.