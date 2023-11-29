Politics Deputy PM suggests ANZ Group invest in green transition in Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) invest in high-tech, green transition, clean energy and renewable energy in Vietnam at a reception for its Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott in Hanoi on November 29.

Politics Vietnam, Türkiye agree to work for 4 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz agreed on the need to increase practical, effective economic cooperation activities in order to soon bring the two-way trade to 4 billion USD at their talks in Ankara on November 29.

Politics Vietnamese President receives leaders of Japanese prefectures Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on November 29 received Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro and leaders of Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Saga and Kagoshima prefectures of Japan, as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country.

Politics Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference delegation visits Ha Long Bay A delegation of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) visited the UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay and the Quang Ninh Museum in the northern border province of Quang Ninh on November 29 as part of a friendship exchange programme with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.