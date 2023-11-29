President sends message on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
Hanoi (VNA) – The State and people of Vietnam strongly support and unite with the Palestinian people in their just struggle, President Vo Van Thuong has affirmed.
The Vietnamese leader made the statement in a message sent on November 29 to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29).
Vietnam is ready to join the concerted efforts of the international community to promote dialogue and humanitarian assistance to people in conflict areas, contributing to ensuring peace, security and stability in the region and the world, he wrote./.