Politics Defence Ministry ready to support Cambodia to organise 32nd SEA Games Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense, within its capacity, is ready to support Cambodia in successfully organising the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong.

Politics Vietnam, Angola forge multi-faceted cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary of State of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Domingos Vieira Lopes shared the view that there remains ample room for the two countries to bolster cooperation, during their talks in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics President leaves for Thailand visit, 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 16 morning for an official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.