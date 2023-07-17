President to visit Austria, Italy and Vatican
President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Austria, a State visit to Italy and tour the Vatican from July 23-28.
His visits will be made at the invitation of President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis./.