Politics President's order on promulgation of newly-adopted laws announced The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 17 to announce the President’s order on the promulgation of the laws adopted at the fifth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai localities seek ways to boost cooperation A delegation from the northern province of Hoa Binh, led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long, had a working session with Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, on July 17.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.