Society Vietnam’s 76th National Day celebrated abroad A series of activities have been held by Vietnamese embassies in many countries worldwide to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Society Vietnamese flag raised in US city of Jersey on National Day The Vietnamese Consulate in New York, the United States, in collaboration with the administration of Jersey city in the state of New Jersey held a ceremony on September 2 (local time) to raise the Vietnamese flag at the City Hall, marking the 76th National Day of Vietnam.

Society PM inspects pandemic control at grassroots level in southern hotspots via online system Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh conducted an scheduled inspection of COVID-19 prevention and control tasks in five wards, communes, and townships of Ho Chi Minh City, and southern Long An and Tien Giang provinces where the pandemic is developing complicatedly, via an online system.