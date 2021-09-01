Society USAID launches projects to support disabled people in Quang Tri The US Agency for International Development (USAID) together with the People's Committee of Quang Tri province and the National Action Center for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) on September 1 held an online event to launch USAID-funded projects to support people with disabilities in the central province.

Society Photo exhibition in Czech Republic marks Vietnam’s National Day A photo exhibition on Vietnam opened in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 31, to mark the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Society Deputy PM attends ceremony to announce amnesty decision in Thai Nguyen Politburo member and Deputy Prime Miniser Pham Binh Minh, who is head of the Advisory Council on Amnesty 2021, attended a ceremony on September 1 to announce President’s amnesty decision in 2021 at Phu Son 4 Camp in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Society Elementary students in Truong Sa district begin new school year Students of Song Tu Tay and Sinh Ton elementary schools and another in Truong Sa township in Khanh Hoa province’s Truong Sa island district attended opening ceremonies for the 2021-22 academic year on September 1.