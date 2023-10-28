Politics HCM City, Italy’s Turin city step up collaboration Ho Chi Minh City wants to promote cooperative ties with Italy’s Turin city across the prioritised fields of economy, culture, education and tourism, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has said.

Politics Vietnam calls for end to acts of violence, avoiding casualties for civilians in Gaza Strip Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), expressed great concern at the current escalating situation in the Middle East and extended his deep condolences to the families of victims of recent attacks while addressing the UN General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session held in New York on October 26-27.

Politics Prime Minister of Netherlands to visit Vietnam Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 1-2.

Politics Deputy FM co-chairs Vietnam-Cambodia political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Soeung Rathchavy co-chaired the 8th political consultation between the two foreign ministries in the Cambodian city of Preah Sihanouk on October 26.