Politics Vietnam's high-ranking military delegation visits Laos General Luong Cuong, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), is leading a delegation to pay an official visit to Laos from November 17-19.

Politics Vietnam calls for enhanced cooperation in APEC amid global challenges Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 17 stressed the need to enhance cooperation among member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), especially in the context of the global economy facing various risks and challenges.

Politics Prime Minister meets voters in Can Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with more than 300 voters in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 17 following the fourth session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics People-to-people exchanges key to Vietnam-Thailand relations People-to-people exchanges play a very important role in Vietnam-Thailand relations, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while receiving President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association (TVFA) Sanan Angubolkul in Bangkok on November 17.