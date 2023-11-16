Videos Vietnam Film Festival spotlights rich culture The 23rd Vietnam Film Festival, which spotlights the building of a rich, modern, and humane national film industry, is scheduled for November 21-25 in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Videos Vietnamplus marks 15th founding anniversary On the afternoon of January 15, electronic newspaper VietnamPlus under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) solemnly celebrated its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008 - 2023), and received the First Class Labor Medal from the State President.

Videos Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period.