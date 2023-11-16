President Vo Van Thuong active in US
President arrives in San Francisco, starting programme at APEC 2023
State President Vo Van Thuong is in the United States for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting 2023, slated for November 14-17.