This is an important visit of the head of the world’s largest multilateral organization. It takes place after Vietnam excellently performed its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure and was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.

Ahead of the trip, UN Secretary-General affirmed that the UN attaches the importance to its partnership with Vietnam, and that Vietnam is an indispensable member of the UN, which has been significantly contributing to UN efforts in addressing global challenges, for peace and development in the world.

After the welcome, President Phuc held talks with the UN delegation.

Phuc briefed the UN head on Vietnam's foreign policy. Vietnam supports multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations, Phuc said, stressing that the country is willing to contribute to the common work of the UN and for peace, security and sustainable development in the world.

Secretary-General António Guterres highly appreciated Vietnam's active and responsible contributions over the past time. The UN expects Vietnam to further promote its role and position at the UN, contributing to solving global problems.

The two sides agreed to strengthen UN-ASEAN cooperation, and advocate the maintenance of peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea and the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, especially the UNCLOS 1982./.

