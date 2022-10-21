UN Secretary-General António Guterres (L) and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, the UN Secretary-General is scheduled to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, hold talks with President Phuc, and have meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.He and President Phuc will co-chair a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of the UN and some other activities./.