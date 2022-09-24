Politics Vietnam, Mongolia hold 10th deputy foreign minister-level political consultation Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 23 for Mongolian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Batsumber Munkhjin, who came to Vietnam to co-chair a political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

Politics NA’s Committee for National Defence and Security marks 30th anniversary President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in Hanoi on September 23 marking the 30th anniversary of the NA’s Committee for National Defence and Security (September 25).

Politics Vietnam, France reinforce ties in civil service Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra held talks with French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guerini in Paris on September 23 to discuss future cooperation priorities between the two ministries.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Saudi Arabia on National Day Top leaders of Vietnam on September 23 extended greetings to Saudi Arabian leaders on the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.