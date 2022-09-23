ASEAN Vietnam attends symposium on ASEAN identity, ASEAN-RoK cooperation Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications’ International Cooperation Department, Trieu Minh Long attended a Symposium on “ASEAN Identity and Strengthening ASEAN-RoK Cooperation: Now and Beyond” on September 22.

Politics Over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens tricked to work illegally in Cambodia rescued Vietnam and Cambodia have saved over 1,000 Vietnamese citizens who have been tricked to work illegally in Cambodia, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on September 22.

Politics Spokeswoman: Vietnam wants to further ties with Thailand Vietnam always treasures and wants to strengthen cooperation with Thailand, especially in agriculture and rural development, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.