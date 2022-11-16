Politics Defence Ministry ready to support Cambodia to organise 32nd SEA Games Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense, within its capacity, is ready to support Cambodia in successfully organising the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Deputy Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong.

Politics Vietnam, Angola forge multi-faceted cooperation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu and Secretary of State of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Domingos Vieira Lopes shared the view that there remains ample room for the two countries to bolster cooperation, during their talks in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s visit to create new impulse for Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting there will create a new impulse for the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.