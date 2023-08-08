Vietnam has about 17.5 million people participating in social insurance, up 3.64% over the same period in 2022.(Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The press contributes to creating consensus in building, perfecting, and implementing policies of social insurance (SI), health insurance (HI), and unemployment insurance (UI), Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Deputy Director General Dao Viet Anh said on August 8.

At a refresher course for nearly 100 journalists, reporters, and editors held in the central province of Quang Nam, Anh said that the press is a channel that helps get feedback about problems relating to mechanisms and regulations on SI, HI, and UI.

He said the press also plays a special role in detecting violations and spreading models or examples that effectively implement social security policies.

In the first seven months of this year, over 18,000 articles and reports on HI, SI, and UI were published, up 28.6% over the same period in 2022. Many of them truthfully and vividly reflected difficulties and obstacles in implementing relevant policies, good practices, good examples, employees’ aspirations in particular, and of the people in general, bringing positive effects in the implementation of the Law on Social Insurance and the Law on Health Insurance, Anh said.

According to the VSS, by the end of July, Vietnam had about 17.5 million people participating in social insurance, up 3.64% over the same period in 2022, including over 16 million compulsory social insurance participants and nearly 1.5 million voluntary social insurance ones.

Nearly 14.3 million people joined unemployment insurance and 91.3 million participated in health insurance./.