The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its sixth plenum on October 9 morning. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its sixth plenum on October 9 morning with the closing session chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue

At the closing session, Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented a report acquiring feedback and giving explanation on the socio-economic situation and state budget in 2022 and plans for 2023, the salary adjustment plan; the 2023-2025 finance-budget plan, and the orientation scheme of the national master plan for the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050, according to a press release by the Party Central Committee's Office.

Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh presented a report acquiring feedback and giving explanation on the project on continuing to accelerate national industrialisation and modernisation by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac delivered a report on the feedback and explanation on the project on continuing to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam in the new period.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai presented a report acquiring opinions and giving explanation on the project on reviewing the 15-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the fifth plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee on continuing to renew the Party leadership over the political system.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong presented a draft Resolution of the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee





Then the Party Central Committee adopted the Resolution of the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee. Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered the closing remarks./.

