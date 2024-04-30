For over 70 years, generations of villagers in Tu Van have been making national flags. Visitors to the village, which is shaded by flags throughout the year, can see families carefully handling the golden stars and sewing straight seams on the red flags. The process, from cutting fabric of various sizes to printing stars, logos, embroidering, sewing, and more, are all carried out with great care and meticulous attention, reflecting the dedication of the villagers.

Nowadays, to enhance productivity, many households in Tu Van village have adopted modern machinery for production to produce standard-sized flags in a shorter amount of time. The incomes of the villagers have improved, and their living standards have been elevated.

Today, in the festive atmosphere of the national holiday, thousands of flags are displayed around the country, filling the landscape with red.

This sacred beauty comes from the love and national pride of craftsmen in Tu Van village, who pour their dedication into each flag. Crafted by skilled artisans, these flags embody the soul of the nation today, ensuring that Từ Vân village’s flag-making tradition will persist through time./.

VNA