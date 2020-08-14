Politics Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

Politics Prime Minister hosts Lao counterpart Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on August 14 for his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith, who is visiting Vietnam for the national mourning of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

Politics Services held abroad for late Party chief Vietnamese embassies held ceremonies on August 13 and 14 for people to pay their respects to former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu, who passed away on August 7.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore bolster defence cooperation Director of the Foreign Relations Department at the Ministry of Defence Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang and Director of Defence Policy Office of Singapore Col Amos Yeo co-chaired a virtual meeting on bilateral defence cooperation and the ASEAN Chairmanship Year in 2020 on August 13.