Prime Minister congratulates new DPRK Premier
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Tok Hun on his appointment as new Premier of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Earlier the same day, Kim Tok Hun was named Premier by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un to replace Kim Jae Ryong. He had served as the head of the parliamentary budget committee before the appointment./.