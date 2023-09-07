Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr agreed to promote the connectivity and reciprocity of the two economies, at their meeting in Jakarta on September 7.



Chinh conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Philippine leader.



The Philippine President expressed his pleasure to visit Vietnam and meet Vietnamese leaders at an early date, aiming to strengthen the bilateral ties.



Both rejoiced at the strong development of the relationship in all spheres, and emphasised the importance of the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership in regional peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

The two sides agreed to continue their coordination and mutual support in regional and international issues of shared concern.



They also consented to pay more attention to cooperation in such potential areas as agriculture, aquaculture, and oil and gas, and to consider expanding collaboration in new fields like digital economy, circular economy, green economy, and innovation.



The leaders affirmed their support for stronger cooperation in personnel training and labour to support the knowledge-based economy of the two countries, and concurred to soon exchange and sign an inter-government agreement on rice trade to help both countries ensure food security in the wake of complexities of the global supply chain over the past time.



They also compared notes on cooperation and coordination in maritime issues.



The Philippine leader committed further humanitarian treatment to detained fishermen in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership, and support for Vietnam’s efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted.



The same day, PM Chinh exchanged ideas with Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the world situation, major trends in peace, cooperation and development, and recent developments in the region.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong (right) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: VGP)

They pointed to various difficulties facing the world economy, the complex development of the strategic competition among big countries, regional hot spots, racial and religious problems, and populism, which are posing many challenges to maintaining peace, stability and development.



PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam will work together with other countries to further promote multilateral cooperation and international solidarity, thereby contributing to peace, security and development in the region and the world.

The PM and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam are in Indonesia to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings./.