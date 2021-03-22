Society 2,750 dignity kits presented to women affected by COVID-19 The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) received an additional 2,750 dignity kits from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) during a ceremony on March 22.

Society Ca Mau expands forest coverage, improves farmers' incomes The southernmost province of Ca Mau in recent years has developed its protection and commercial forests, which provide much-needed household, export and tourism revenue.

Society Hanoi announces zoning plan for four inner-city districts Hanoi announced on March 22 the zoning plan for the four inner-city districts of Hoan Kiem, Ba Dinh, Dong Da, and Hai Ba Trung, which are at the heart of and historically significant to Vietnam’s capital.

Society Numerous activities in response to Youth Month The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s chapters nationwide have been carrying out a wide range of activities to mark the union’s 90th founding anniversary and respond to the Youth Month in March.