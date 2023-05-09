The Prime Minister affirmed that Vietnam always wishes to further promote the strategic partnership with Indonesia.

The two leaders spoke highly of strong development steps in all fields between the two countries over the past time.

They agreed to utilize bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including an action programme implementing the Vietnam-Indonesia Strategic Partnership for the 2019-2023 period and develop an action program for the next period.

The leaders reaffirmed their support for maintaining ASEAN's unity, its central role and common position in the East Sea issue, fully implementing the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea, and pushing for an early conclusion of an effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea in accordance with international law./.

VNA