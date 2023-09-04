During the meeting, the two leaders affirmed that, the two sides will increase exchanges at all levels, promote bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and actively implement signed agreements in the coming time.

PM Chinh proposed that Indonesia create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural products and Halal products of Vietnamese origin, to enter the country. He also asked the Indonesian side to recognize Vietnam's efforts in fighting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

President Widodo said, Indonesia welcomes Vietnamese businesses, including Vinfast, to invest in the country and promote cooperation in renewable energy.

The host leader suggested that, the two countries strengthen maritime cooperation, sustainable fishing cooperation, and soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding on fisheries cooperation.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for maintaining ASEAN's solidarity and agreed principles on the East Sea issue. They also expressed their wish that ASEAN and China will soon sign the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC)./.

VNA