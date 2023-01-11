Prime Minister receives head of Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara at the meeting in Vientiane on January 11 (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara in Vientiane on January 11, part of his official visit to Laos.
Stressing the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Laos, PM Chinh highly valued the cooperation results between the Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam friendship associations, especially in the Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, which have helped promote people-to-people exchanges and the two peoples’ awareness of the special bilateral relations.
He also applauded activities of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association last year, asking it to set up branches in localities and develop new and creative forms of exchanges to further augment the great friendship and special solidarity between the two sides.
Boviengkham Vongdara said the two friendship organisations held a large number of activities in the Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022. As Minister of Technology and Communications of Laos, he has also carried out many cooperation activities with Vietnamese partners, including building Vietnamese language teaching centres.
The Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association has always paid attention to communications so that the Lao people, particularly the young, are fully aware of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples, he noted, pledging to do his utmost to help nurture relations between the countries./.