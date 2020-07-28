Prime Minister urges Vietnam, Nigeria to promote economic, trade ties
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested Vietnam and Nigeria step up economic and trade ties after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, during his reception for outgoing Nigerian Ambassador Francis Young Efeduma in Hanoi on July 28.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Nigerian Ambassador Francis Young Efeduma (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested Vietnam and Nigeria step up economic and trade ties after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, during his reception for outgoing Nigerian Ambassador Francis Young Efeduma in Hanoi on July 28.
Highlighting the great potential for cooperation between the two countries, the PM said their economic connectivity is feasible and expected to contribute to prosperity in each nation.
The leader stressed he pins high hope on a brighter future of the bilateral relationship.
He highlighted the fruitful friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Nigeria during Ambassador Efeduma’s tenure, and expressed his hope that Efeduma and his successor will make more contributions to the bilateral ties.
As ASEAN Chair, Vietnam will make all-out efforts for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, he pledged.
The PM extended his sympathy over difficulties faced by Nigeria, especially the impact of the pandemic. He has ordered the supply of medical equipment to Nigeria to help the country soon contain the disease.
For his part, Efeduma told the host leader that Nigeria plans to send enterprises to Vietnam to study business opportunities and enhance economic and trade relations with the Southeast Asian country. However, the plan has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Echoing PM Phuc’s view, the ambassador said he believes that the bilateral economic and trade cooperation, especially in agriculture, will be resumed and grows even stronger once the pandemic is put under control.
Nigeria is also ready to implement tourism cooperation projects with Vietnam next year since Vietnam has beautiful sites and many Nigerians want to visit the country, he added.
The ambassador congratulated Vietnam on its successful ASEAN Chairmanship, which has contributed to regional peace, stability and development, and thanked the Vietnamese Government and the Prime Minister for supporting Nigeria with medical supplies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic./.