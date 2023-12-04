Politics Vietnam, Malaysia strengthen up defence ties Malaysia Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan is paying an official visit to Vietnam from December 3 to 5 at the invitation of Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang.

Politics NA Chairman arrives in Vientiane, beginning working trip in Laos Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Vientiane on December 4, beginning his working trip in Laos to attend the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit from December 4 to 7.

Politics National conference popularising resolutions of Party Central Committee’s 8th session The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on December 4 jointly organised a national conference on popularisation and studying of the resolution released at the eight session of the 13th Party Central Committee.

Politics Parliamentary summit to elevate collaboration among CLV countries: Official The top legislators of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia will discuss measures to strengthen the parliament's role in promoting the cooperation, solidarity among and political partnership among the three countries during the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in Laos, according to deputy head of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.