Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's upcoming visit makes headlines in Cambodia.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia's media have described the upcoming visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, from November 8-9, as a highlight of the friendship between the two countries.

Swiftnews and the website of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC) on November 4 and 5 published an in-depth article by Uch Leang, deputy head of the Department of Asian, African and Middle Eastern Studies under the RAC’s Institute of International Relations, featuring the Vietnamese leader’s visit.



The scholar said the visit takes place given regional and global uncertainties, especially impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts due to geopolitical competitions between big countries, and the situation in Myanmar.

PM Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits from November 10-13.

He affirmed that Vietnam and Cambodia have continued consolidating their relations as good neighbours, their traditional friendship and mutual support in order to maintain political-social stability and spur socio-economic development in each country.



Uch Leang also reviewed high-level meetings and all-level visits within the framework of activities celebrating the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1967-2022) and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022, and highlighted cooperation achievements between the two countries in politics, investment, culture, social affairs, national defence and security, and collaboration within ASEAN.



Other local media outlets such as the national news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), Rasmei Kampuchea, Khmer Times and DAPnews, and websites, also gave space to the visit.

On October 31, the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) also announced the trip by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

According to the articles, PM Chinh will meet and hold talks with the Cambodian King and leaders, and the two countries expect to sign a number of bilateral cooperation agreements.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on November 3 that PM Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits from November 10-13.



The PM’s visit and attendance of the events will be made at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and Chair of ASEAN 2022 Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the minister said./.