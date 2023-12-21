Programme helps improve Vietnamese youths’ digital business capacity
As many as 20 million Vietnamese youths will receive support to improve their digital business capacity and develop their startups under a programme launched by the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup, and the Centre for Enabling Startups and Knowledge Transfer and the Centre for Student Support under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, in Hanoi on December 20.
Agreements signed to support Vietnamese youths' startup (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 20 million Vietnamese youths will receive support to improve their digital business capacity and develop their startups under a programme launched by the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup, and the Centre for Enabling Startups and Knowledge Transfer and the Centre for Student Support under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, in Hanoi on December 20.
The programme, to be carried out from 2024 to 2028, will provide assistance in document, legal procedures, policies, ecosystem and technology for startup projects, and give consultancy to the youths to access resources and high-quality working environment.
Besides, in-depth training courses on e-commerce, digital marketing and strategies to optimise e-commerce will be organised under the programme, helping enterprises outline rational measures to expand market and better competitive edge.
Particularly, highlight of the programme is its support for the youths to develop e-commerce platforms, and expand online business both in domestic and foreign markets.
Speaking at the event, Director of the Supporting Centre for Youth’s Startup Nguyen Phan Huy Khoi affirmed that the programme aims at creating a favourable environment for the development of digital business and startup, and open up opportunities for Vietnamese youths in the context of a promising digital era.
The programme’s support is expected to help Vietnamese youths contribute to the nation’s digital economy, and reach out to the world to affirm Vietnam’s position in the global business map, he added.
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that it is an opportunity for students to promote their startup initiatives amidst the nation’s strong digital transformation.
The ministry is working to promote human resources training for key industries like IT, AI and semiconductor design, he said, expressing his hope that students will be interested in these areas and make contributions to the development of the fields.
According to the organising board, the comprehensive support in intellectual property, human resources, finance, production, sales, and internal management are key factors that help young businesses develop sustainably.
The programme targets to arrange trade promotion for more than 500 projects, helping them join startup network, successfully connect them with more 100 experts, organisations, and investment fund.
Additionally, a series of activities to encourage startup initiatives will be organised at more than 100 universities and colleges across the nation./.