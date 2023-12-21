Business Ample room remains for cold storage market to grow further: experts The increasing demand for fresh food and e-commerce is serving as the main driving force of the domestic cold storage market - a niche segment of logistics to boom in the coming time.

Videos Vietnamese banks' credit ratings upgraded Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has recently revealed upgrades for several Vietnamese banks, in the wake of its decision to raise Vietnam's national credit rating to BB+ with a long-term outlook of "Stable".

Business ADB Country Director points to three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024 Public investment, domestic consumption, and export recovery will be the three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024, the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Vietnam's economy remains resilient in 2023: WB official Andrea Coppola, World Bank Lead Economist for Vietnam, has described Vietnam in 2023 as resilient, saying that amid the global economic slowdown, the Southeast Asian nation was still able to sustain a rate of growth that many other countries in the rest of the world can only dream about.