World Thailand to receive 61 mln vaccine doses, Cambodia to vaccinate 10 mln people Thailand will receive 61 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca by the end of this year, raising the number of doses it has procured to 120 million, a Government spokesperson has said.

World Indonesia offering paid vaccines to foreigners Jakarta authorities are collaborating with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to conduct a fee-based COVID-19 vaccination programme for foreigners.

ASEAN High-tech among main priorities of Russia-ASEAN cooperation: Russian senator Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev has delivered a video speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirming that the development of cooperation in high-tech and innovative sectors is one of the main priorities of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.

ASEAN AIPA-42: Vietnam steps up digital application in all areas Vietnam has suggested regional countries step up digital application and transformation in all areas, thus creating a double effect on the economy.