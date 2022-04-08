Travel Hanoi develops plans to attract foreign tourists in new normal Hanoi has built a plan to welcome foreign tourists in the new normal, which aims to ensure safety and contribute to the city’s tourism recovery and development, the municipal Department of Tourism announced on April 7.

Travel Da Nang launches tourism promotion programme for 2022 The central city of Da Nang on April 7 announced “Enjoy Danang” – a programme to attract more tourist to the popular coastal tourist destination in 2022.

Videos Hunting clouds on Ta Xua peak At a height of about 2,800 metres above sea level and set in a magnificent mountain range, Ta Xua commune in Bac Yen district, Son La province, has become an attractive tourist destination in recent times for adventure lovers. The land is also known as one of the most fascinating “cloud hunting” paradises in the northwestern region.