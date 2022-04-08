Programme promotes Nghe An’s maritime tourism, specialities
A programme to promote maritime tourism and specialties of the central province of Nghe An kicked off in Cua Lo town on April 7.
A cooperation agreement is signed on launching a tourism promotion campaign on TikTok Apps between the centre and TikTok Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The event was jointly organised by the Nghe An Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, the People’s Committee of Cua Lo town, and TikTok Vietnam.
On the same day, a cooperation agreement was also signed on launching a tourism promotion campaign on TikTok Apps.
In the framework of the programme, a talk show was broadcast live in Cua Lo town, and livestreamed on fanpage VTV24 of the Vietnam Television, the NTV and other digital platforms.
A programme to promote maritime tourism and specialties of the central province of Nghe An kicks off in Cua Lo town (Photo: VNA)An exhibition featuring 80-100 booths to introduce OCOP and key products of Nghe An, Farmtrip and Presstrip activities, and seminars to seek solutions for sustainable tourism development will be also arranged.
Vice Director of the centre Nguyen Van Nam highlighted the significance of the programme, saying that it is expected to strengthen tourism partnership among travel firms, and speed up tourism promotion activities towards promoting the image of Nghe An people, local unique culture, and attractive tourism products to visitors nationwide.
Under the agreement between the centre and TikTok Vietnam, TikTok will support Nghe An province in building a TikTok account which will serve as an official information channel to promote the locality’s tourism and encourage TikTokers to create contents on landscape, culture and foods of the province and share on TikTok platform.
In the time to come, TikTok Vietnam will coordinate with the centre to launch the campaign with the theme "Hello Nghe An" on TikTok Apps./.