Society Documentary highlights Vietnam-France friendship “Cay Linden mua xanh la” (Linden tree in green season), a 50-minute documentary film that has been aired on the Vietnam Television (VTV), has received great attention from the Vietnamese community in France thanks to its success in highlighting the friendship between people of Vietnam and the European country.

Society Vietnam keen on expanding labour cooperation with Singapore Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh has proposed that Singapore consider the official acceptance of Vietnamese workers through its Visa Work Permit scheme.

Society Australia cooperates with Vietnam to promote gender equality On the occasion of the 93rd Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20, 1930-2023) and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Australia diplomatic relations (1973-2023), Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski reviewed the fruitful partnership on gender equality with Vietnam over the past time in an article.

Society Training key for poverty alleviation and sustainable development: Experts Along with support policies from the Party and State, education, especially vocational education, is considered one of the systematic and sustainable solutions to poverty.