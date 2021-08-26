Deputy head of the NA Office Pham Dinh Toan speaks at the event (Photo: quochoi.vn) Hanoi (VNA) - A project jointly implemented by the National Assembly (NA) Office and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve the capacity of the Vietnamese NA has achieved set targets despite the impact of the



Titled “Project for Capacity Development of the National Assembly”, it was launched in 2014 and implemented in two phases. A project jointly implemented by the National Assembly (NA) Office and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to improve the capacity of the Vietnamese NA has achieved set targets despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was agreed at a virtual meeting to review the project on August 26.Titled “Project for Capacity Development of the National Assembly”, it was launched in 2014 and implemented in two phases.

Addressing the meeting, deputy head of the NA Office Pham Dinh Toan said that thanks to the project, the office has reformed its organisational structure and activities in a clear and professional way.



The project has shared useful information and experience for NA deputies and staff at the NA Office, helping raise their capacity. It also supported the building of software and provided modern equipment for stakeholders.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the implementation of the project and forced some activities to switch to the online form. However, to date, all action plans have been basically completed and fulfilled targets, JICA Deputy Director General Nakamura Toshiyuki said.

Joint activities under the project have contributed to building good relations between units of the Vietnamese NA and Japanese partners.



In his report, chief advisor of the project Karasawa Masayuki made three recommendations for the NA Office of Vietnam.



The agency was advised to assess and understand citizens’ needs through newly-elected deputies in the 15th tenure in order to devise organisational structure reform, offer consultation and support to NA deputies in evaluating draft laws, and improve coordination between its affiliates.



The NA Office also needs to build a mechanism for the management and maintenance of equipment supplied by the project so as to sustain outcomes of the project, the Japanese expert said./.

VNA