Society COVID-19: Vietnam, Japan work to protect health of Vietnamese trainees The Vietnamese Labourers Management Board in Japan has been working closely with Japanese authorities to protect the health of Vietnamese trainees in the context of the complicated developments of the acute respiratory illness COVID-19.

Society Senior high schools in Hanoi to re-open on March 9 Senior high schools in Hanoi will re-open on March 9, while schools at lower levels, which are preschool, elementary and junior high schools will remain closed until March 15.

Society Russia’s Sputnik praises Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 combat Sputnik radio of Russia praised Vietnam’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in its programme on March 4, saying Vietnam has become a phenomenon in the world with 16 positive cases cured and no deaths having been reported.