Business Vietnam Airlines ranked top of healthiest national brands National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines retained its top spot in a ranking of Vietnam’s national brands by UK-based reputable international Internet-based market research and data analytics company YouGov.

Business National industrial encouragement programme approved The Prime Minister on November 20 signed Decision No.1881/QD-TTg approving the national industrial encouragement programme for the 2021-2025 period.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,175 VND per USD on November 23, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 20).

Business Support industries predicted to attract greater foreign investment Support industries for machinery manufacturing, electronics, and deep processing are forecast to attract greater foreign investment in the years to come, according to insiders.