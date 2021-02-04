Society Green Tet trade fair Most of us are aware of the damage caused by single-use plastic bags and boxes, but changing shopping habits is not easy. Let’s go to a market where there are no signs at all of plastic bags. Every single item for sale here is environmentally-friendly and reusable.

Society Infographic 32.1 million workers hurt by COVID-19 in 2020 The unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced 32.1 million Vietnamese workers aged 15 and above to either lose their jobs or have their working hours reduced in 2020.

Society Overseas Vietnamese make active contributions to homeland: official Vietnamese people living abroad have made significant contribution to the country’s socio-economic development, said Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi at a gathering in Ho Chi Minh City on February 3.