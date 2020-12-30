Camera systems installed to help detect illegal border trespassing
Camera systems have been installed along the border line to monitor and detect the illegal trespassing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Major General Le Quang Dao, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Guard High Command, has revealed.
Major General Le Quang Dao, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Guard High Command (Photo: VNA)
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Dao said the border guards have adopted a series of measures to intensify monitoring and inspections in border areas to prevent the illegal phenomenon which can cause an outbreak of the disease.
The force has performed the task of disease prevention well, thus contributing to containing the spread of the pandemic in the country, he said.
Inspection teams currently arranged at 1,600 stations along the border of the country have also coordinated with the border management and protection forces of other countries in the task.
The Ministry of Defence has directed the military-run Viettel Group to coordinate with the Border Guard High Command in installing the modern camera systems along border areas, which help reduce the number of personnel on duty, he noted./.