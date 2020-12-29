Society Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to start operation next year After several delays, a ferry service between Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be put into operation at the beginning of January 2021.

Society Hanoi: First tunnel boring machine for metro line construction installed After two months of transportation and installation, the last component of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be placed at the S9 underground station of Metro Line No 3, Nhon - Hanoi Train Station, on December 30.

Society Some 710 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, Japan Vietnamese authorities joined hands with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Canada and Japan to bring about 710 citizens home from December 27-29.

Society Outstanding youths with disabilities honoured As many as 64 prominent young people with disabilities were honoured during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 28. Organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee and the National Committee on Persons with Disabilities, the event aims to call for further support for youths with disabilities, and seek suitable and sustainable models for them to integrate into the society.