Phu Yen detains suspected illegal immigrants
Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on December 28.
Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally. (Photo: VNA)
Phu Yen (VNA) – Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on December 28.
Vo Cao Phi, chief of the office of the provincial People’s Committee, said the people were arrested in Binh Kien commune, Tuy Hoa district the same day as they failed to present immigration papers.
One of the nine Chinese in the vehicle fled to a mountain in Phu Vang hamlet, Binh Kien commune. The remainder have been quarantined and under medical monitoring.
Meanwhile, the local concerned forces have continued with efforts to search for the fleeing Chinese.
Tran Huu The, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, on December 28 asked competent forces to encourage local residents to report if they spot the Chinese, and synchronously roll out COVID-19 prevention and control measures./.