Society Da Nang: New Vietnam-Korea university to provide skilled IT workforce A ceremony was held in the central city of Da Nang on June 16 to announce the establishment of the Vietnam - Korea University of Information and Communications Technology (VKU).

Society Deputy PM passes on Revolutionary Press Day greetings to journalists Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam extended his greetings on June 16 to journalists and reporters nationwide on the occasion of the 95th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day on June 21.

Society Son La arrests major drug smuggler Police in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La, in cooperation with customs and border guard forces, have busted a major drug trafficking case, seizing 17 bricks of heroin.

Society Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.