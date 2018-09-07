In the heat of summer as more drinks are bought on-the-go from convenience stores, what usually happens to the empty bottles once the beverages are finished? Most are simply thrown into general waste bins or left on the sides of roads. However, this story offers an alternative solution to the rising mound of plastic waste in the country. By saving these bottles, they can be turned into something helpful and beautiful.

A social project, initiated by Vietnamese architect students, has recently been carried out to collect empty plastic bottles and turn them into colourful toys and useful teaching tools.

Funded by the Coca-Cola Company and Golden Gate restaurant brand, the project has also received technical assistance from the Collaborative Art & Architecture Library (Agohub).

The project aims to create a creative playground for children, particularly those in rural areas, to make their own toys while raising public awareness on reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment.-VNA