Business Domestic gold prices soar Local gold prices soared to hit 47.7 million VND (2,053 USD) per tael (1,703.7 USD per ounce) on March 6.

Business Latest G-bond auction raises over 216 million USD The State Treasury has raised 5 trillion VND (216.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds at a recent auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND on March 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,197 VND per USD on March 6, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Work starts on another wind power plant in Soc Trang Construction began on a wind power plant in Vinh Chau town in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on March 5.