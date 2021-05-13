Business Credit institutions asked to tighten loans in “overheating” sectors: SBV The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has requested local credit institutions and foreign banks’ restrict lending concentration for real estate and construction and consumption sectors, and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects.

Business Vietnam’s freeze dried sugarcane juice patented in US Five spoons of dried sugarcane juice, 0.1 litre of water and ice are what needed to enjoy a glass of fresh sugarcane juice outside Vietnam.

Business Free trade deals facilitate fruit and vegetable exports: insiders Free trade agreements are opening the doors for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable firms to increase export revenue this year, according to the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association (VinaFruit).