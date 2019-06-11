Proton X70 model is the company’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV) (Photo: proton.com)

Malaysian automobile manufacturer, Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn (Proton), sold 10,611 cars in May, the highest sales figure since July 2015.The number of units sold during the month was 51.3 percent higher than the previous month, thus boosting overall sales growth for the January-May period to over 70 percent year on year.Market share for the month is estimated to be at 17.2 percent, marking another high point for the company since January 2016.Proton, owned by local consortium DRB-HICOM and China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, attributed the strong sales growth to the Proton X70, the company’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV), with 2,439 units sold in May.Meanwhile, the automotive company said the cumulative sales figure for recently launched models accounted for 36 per cent of its overall sales, adding that it had also received over 10,000 bookings to-date.According to Proton chief executive officer Li Chunrong, the company’s strategy is to continue its sales growth by introducing improvements to its current model range and improving brand experience by opening more 3S/4S outlets.He said the moves will help ensure Proton’s brand image as the firm is redefining its brand values in preparation for the introduction of more models that are jointly developed with Geely in the future.-VNA